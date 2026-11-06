Home Sweet Home For Christmas - Music Concert with the Allen Giardinelli Trio
Home Sweet Home For Christmas - Music Concert with the Allen Giardinelli Trio
Come join the Allen Giardinelli Trio on December 20 for a free music concert at the historic Hughes House and Ranch from 2PM to 4PM. Torsti Rovainen will begin the festivities at 11:30AM and the home will open for public viewing at 10AM. December 20 marks the 156th anniversary of the first lighting of the lamp in the Fresnel lens at the Cape Blanco Lighthouse. Join us!
Refreshments will be served. More information on the full "Home Sweet Home for Christmas" event is available at https://capeblancoheritagesociety.com/events
Historic Hughes House and Ranch
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 20 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Cape Blanco Heritage Society
541-332-0521
heritage32@frontier.com
Artist Group Info
Allen Giardinelli Trio
Historic Hughes House and Ranch
91816 Cape Blanco RoadPort Orford, Oregon 97465
541-332-0521
heritage32@frontier.com