Home Free: Coming Home for the Holidays continues a beloved seasonal tradition, pairing timeless Christmas favorites with the upbeat, Nashville-dipped country and pop arrangements that have made the group an international touring sensation. Audiences can expect an evening filled with soaring five-part harmonies, playful onstage chemistry, heartfelt performances, and plenty of holiday cheer.

Special guests The Hound + The Fox are a husband and wife folk duo from right here in Grants Pass, OR. They will be performing their new single.