Home Free: Coming Home for the Holidays
Home Free: Coming Home for the Holidays
Home Free: Coming Home for the Holidays continues a beloved seasonal tradition, pairing timeless Christmas favorites with the upbeat, Nashville-dipped country and pop arrangements that have made the group an international touring sensation. Audiences can expect an evening filled with soaring five-part harmonies, playful onstage chemistry, heartfelt performances, and plenty of holiday cheer.
Special guests The Hound + The Fox are a husband and wife folk duo from right here in Grants Pass, OR. They will be performing their new single.
Craterian Theater at the Collier Center
$60, $66, $72
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Mon, 30 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Craterian Performances Company
5417798195
eric@craterian.org
Craterian Theater at the Collier Center
23 South Central AveMedford, Oregon 97504
541-779-3000
brent@craterian.org