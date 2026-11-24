Lift Us Up: Songs to Strengthen & Inspire

THIS IS AN UNSPONSORED EVENT – A FUNDRAISER FOR THE CHOIR (not part of the JCC FREE HOUSE CONCERT SERIES).

The Mosaic World Chorus is proud to present our Winter concert performances this December, 12026. We will be singing songs from all over the world that uplift, strengthen, and inspire us, especially in the face of adversity and challenge. From tsunami survivors to war-torn communities praying for peace, to prayerful and ancient chants asking for blessings, to rockin’ Gospel expressions of faith, and more, this concert will take you on a journey of the power of music to help us heal, express emotion, strengthen our heart, remember what is important, and uplift our spirits. We hope you will join us this December for an unforgettable night of community song.

Doors open at 6:15pm; be seated by 6:45pm.

About Us: The Mosaic World Chorus is a community choir currently comprised of 23 members from at least nine locations in Southern Oregon. We practice weekly, with separate rehearsals in both Williams and Ashland, and come together in Jacksonville for larger group rehearsals every month. Harmony Sue Haynie, founder and director of the MWC, has been independently directing this community choir since 2016, when the group was called the Williams World Music Choir. She single-handedly runs the group based on singer tuition fees and the generous donations and ticket sales that are raised from the choir’s bi-annual concert programs In December and May.

Tickets: We are offering sliding scale tickets on a tiered basis for this season. (No one turned away for lack of funds)

Basic Ticket: $15 – $30; Supporter; $31-$50; Sponsor; $51-$100

(Well-behaved children under 12 may attend for free.)

To pre-order tickets for any of the dates, visit the Ticket Source website: https://www.ticketsource.com/mosaic-world-chorus

If you can’t make it to a show but would like to help the Chorus continue, please do so at our Venmo, Mosaic World Chorus: @mosaicworldchorus

