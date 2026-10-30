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History at Your Fingertips

History at Your Fingertips

In this two-hour workshop, you will gain hands-on practice using some of Oregon’s biggest and most important databases as well as some national databases that have a lot of information on Oregon. Customized for your community, you’ll explore the databases to solve local research problems and there will be plenty of time to ask questions and research your own interests. Please bring your own laptop, tablet, or smart phone.

Ashland Library
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Thu, 5 Nov 2026
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Event Supported By

Jackson County Library Services
5417746561
jcls.a.s.confirmation@gmail.com
https://jcls.org/home
Ashland Library
410 Siskiyou Boulevard
Ashland, Oregon 97520
https://jcls.libcal.com/event/7297755