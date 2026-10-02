Join the Mount Shasta Mycological Society for our first annual Fall Fungus Fair at the McCloud Dance Hall. This community event celebrates the fungi of the Mount Shasta region through mushroom displays, educational talks, hands-on workshops, vendors, and more.

Guest speakers will share their knowledge on various aspects of mushrooms and mycology, while workshops will explore practical uses of fungi, including cooking with mushrooms and using mushroom-derived dyes to color fabrics.

Whether you're an experienced mushroom hunter or simply curious about the fungal world, the Fall Fungus Fair is an opportunity to learn, connect with others, and discover the incredible diversity of fungi found in our region.