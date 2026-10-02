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Fall Fungus Fair

Fall Fungus Fair

Join the Mount Shasta Mycological Society for our first annual Fall Fungus Fair at the McCloud Dance Hall. This community event celebrates the fungi of the Mount Shasta region through mushroom displays, educational talks, hands-on workshops, vendors, and more.
Guest speakers will share their knowledge on various aspects of mushrooms and mycology, while workshops will explore practical uses of fungi, including cooking with mushrooms and using mushroom-derived dyes to color fabrics.
Whether you're an experienced mushroom hunter or simply curious about the fungal world, the Fall Fungus Fair is an opportunity to learn, connect with others, and discover the incredible diversity of fungi found in our region.

McCloud Dance Hall
Donation-based except for two workshops
10:00 AM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 8 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Mount Shasta Mycological Society
mountshastamyco@gmail.com
McCloud Dance Hall
104 Pine Street
McCloud, California 96057
https://www.mcclouddancehall.com/