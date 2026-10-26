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Every Brilliant Thing

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Every Brilliant Thing

Local production of 2026 Tony Awards nominated play 'Every Brilliant Thing' revealing the moments that shaped a man's life, and the glimmers of hope that carried him through. A one-of-a-kind, audience-engaging story, told through a list of delightful things, no matter how small, that make life sweet. A heart-warming, heart-breaking, funny coming-of-age tale, and timely call to reach out to each other.

Synapsis
$10 - $21
Every 2 weeks through Nov 13, 2026.
Friday: 07:30 PM - 09:00 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Synapsis Performance Collective
Synapsis
1675 Union St.
Eureka, California 95501