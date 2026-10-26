Local production of 2026 Tony Awards nominated play 'Every Brilliant Thing' revealing the moments that shaped a man's life, and the glimmers of hope that carried him through. A one-of-a-kind, audience-engaging story, told through a list of delightful things, no matter how small, that make life sweet. A heart-warming, heart-breaking, funny coming-of-age tale, and timely call to reach out to each other.