December 12-13, 2026 | 2pm

Celebrate the holidays with the Bandon Playhouse presentation “Countdown to Christmas,” an original holiday musical revue and sing-a-long.

Performances are at 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 12 and 13, at the Sprague Community Theater.

Filled with familiar holiday favorites, laugh-out-loud moments, colorful characters, and plenty of Christmas cheer, “Countdown to Christmas” takes audiences on a delightful musical journey to the North Pole.

Tickets

Advance tickets are available online. Visit BandonPlayhouse.org for ticket links. Tickets are also available at the box office on show dates. Admission is $20 for adults, $17 for seniors and military, $12 for youth age 14 and younger.

More about the Production

Christmas Eve is fast approaching, and things at the North Pole are anything but merry and bright! With toys falling behind schedule, a Naughty-O-Meter running amok, and a looming Arctic blizzard threatening Santa’s annual flight, the elves have their hands full. Can Barnaby, the ever-stressed head elf, keep the workshop on track? Will Fizz’s boundless holiday enthusiasm and Pip’s dry wit save the day? And can even Santa find a little Christmas magic when the pressure is on?

From the joy of Christmas traditions to the true meaning of giving, kindness, and community, this heartwarming holiday revue reminds us that Christmas magic isn’t just found in presents under the tree— it’s found in the love, laughter, and generosity we share.

Come celebrate the season with us! It’s a merry, musical race against the clock that promises to leave you smiling and singing all the way home!