Honoring Tradition, Creating New Memories: Christmas at the Cascade!

This holiday season, we’re bringing a brand-new way to experience Christmas at the Cascade. We are opening our doors for a new festive holiday event packed with classic Christmas movie screenings, photos with Santa, carolers and interactive activities for the whole family.

Bring the family to enjoy classic Christmas movies on the big screen and explore fun, festive activities throughout the theatre. We can’t wait to celebrate the magic of the season with you in a whole new way!

5:15PM Pre-Show Activities

Live Jazz Music

Holiday Carolers

Specialty Cocktails

1950’s Retro Costumes

Photobooth Experience

Vintage Treats

