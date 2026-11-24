Christmas at the Cascade: The Grinch (2018)
Christmas at the Cascade: The Grinch (2018)
Honoring Tradition, Creating New Memories: Christmas at the Cascade!
This holiday season, we’re bringing a brand-new way to experience Christmas at the Cascade. We are opening our doors for a new festive holiday event packed with classic Christmas movie screenings, photos with Santa, carolers and interactive activities for the whole family.
Bring the family to enjoy classic Christmas movies on the big screen and explore fun, festive activities throughout the theatre. We can’t wait to celebrate the magic of the season with you in a whole new way!
5:15PM Pre-Show Activities
Live Jazz Music
Holiday Carolers
Specialty Cocktails
1950’s Retro Costumes
Photobooth Experience
Vintage Treats
Cascade Theatre
$10.00-$15.00
02:30 PM - 04:30 PM on Fri, 27 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Cascade Theatre
530-243-8877
boxoffice@cascadetheatre.org
Cascade Theatre
1733 Market St.Redding, California 96001
530-243-8877
boxoffice@cascadetheatre.org