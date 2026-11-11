The Historic Holly Theatre welcomes GRAMMY Award-winning trumpeter and composer Chris Botti on Friday, November 20, 2026, bringing an evening of elegant, expressive, and world-class music to downtown Medford.

One of the most celebrated trumpet voices in contemporary music, Botti has been one of the most popular instrumentalists in the world for nearly three decades. Known for his glowing tone, cinematic style, and expressive musicianship, Botti has collaborated with some of the biggest names in music, including Sting, Paul Simon, Barbra Streisand, Lady Gaga, Tony Bennett, Aretha Franklin, Andrea Bocelli, Herbie Hancock, Yo-Yo Ma, and many others.

Botti has topped the jazz charts with numerous albums, earned multiple Gold and Platinum records, and performed with symphony orchestras and on prestigious stages around the world, including Carnegie Hall, the Hollywood Bowl, and the Sydney Opera House.

His Blue Note Records debut, Vol. 1, marks a fresh chapter in his career, returning to acoustic jazz and classic standards with beauty, elegance, and the unmistakable sound that has made him one of the most beloved trumpet artists of his generation.

Join us at the Historic Holly Theatre in the heart of downtown Medford for an unforgettable evening with GRAMMY Award-winning trumpeter and composer Chris Botti.

