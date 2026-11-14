November 17, 2026 | 8pm

Formed in the subway systems of Oakland, retro-soul outfit The California Honeydrops are an electrifying group that defy convention at every turn. They’ve become a mainstay at festivals including Byron Bay Bluesfest (Australia), Outside Lands, Monterey Jazz, Lightning In A Bottle, and touring with B.B. King, Dr. John, Bonnie Raitt, Buddy Guy, and Allen Toussaint. Led by the enigmatic and energetic frontman, Lech Wierzynski, and percussionist Benjamin Malament, each member of the band is a virtuoso in their own rite — Yanos “Johnny Bones” Lustig on saxophone, Lorenzo Loera on keyboards/guitar, Beaumont Beaullieu on drums, Miles Blackwell on bass, and regularly accompanied by Oliver Tuttle on trombone, Leon Cotter on saxophone/clarinet, and Miles Lyons on trombone/sousaphone — navigating through a vast repertoire of original songs and timeless classics every night.

The California Honeydrops don't just give a concert—they throw a party. Known for their infectious energy and crowd-vamping street-party vibe, this Oakland-based band delivers a powerhouse blend of Bay Area R&B, funk, Southern soul, and New Orleans second-line jazz.

Led by the soulful, dynamic vocals and trumpet styling of frontman Lech Wierzynski, their music is a vibrant celebration of American roots music. With a blazing horn section, hand-clapping grooves, and an improvisational spirit born from their days busking in subway stations, The California Honeydrops create an interactive, feel-good experience that gets everyone on their feet.

Bring your dancing shoes and get ready for an unforgettable night of retro soul, deep blues, and pure joy!