Get Ready to Celebrate the Magic of the Season with: California Dance Company’s: A Christmas Classic.

Our holiday spectacular opens with our ballet program in a winter landscape, transporting you into a beautiful winter wonderland through graceful movement, enchanting choreography, and the magic of the season.

The rest of the program brings the energy and excitement of classic Christmas favorites, featuring dancers ages 2-18 in a festive collection of beloved songs, dazzling costumes, and show-stopping routines.

From the littlest dancers to our most accomplished performers, this high-energy holiday celebration is filled with fun and plenty of Christmas magic.

***Four showtimes: 10AM, 1PM, 4PM, and 7PM*All shows are sold individually.***

