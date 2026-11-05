Brand Voice: Sound Like Yourself in the Age of AI

If you can spot it... so can your audience.

A two-hour workshop for entrepreneurs, marketers, and anyone who posts online. Learn why AI sounds like AI, then define why your voice is unique.

Use AI long enough and your own writing can start to drift. Most people don't even notice until someone accuses them of sounding like AI. For a brand, personal or institutional, that can be an expensive accusation.

6:00, why AI sounds like AI. 7:00, your brand voice blueprint, hands-on. You'll leave with a one-page voice profile and a simple drift check.

Bring a laptop and a few pieces of writing from before the AI boom.

Tue Nov 10, 6 to 8 PM. White Rabbit Clubhouse, 5 N Main St, Ashland. $40, $25 White Rabbit members.

Tickets: https://whiterabbitashland.com/event/brand-voice-2026-11-10-1800