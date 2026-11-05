© 2026 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a listener-supported service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Brand Voice: Sound Like Yourself in the Age of AI

Brand Voice: Sound Like Yourself in the Age of AI

If you can spot it... so can your audience.

A two-hour workshop for entrepreneurs, marketers, and anyone who posts online. Learn why AI sounds like AI, then define why your voice is unique.

Use AI long enough and your own writing can start to drift. Most people don't even notice until someone accuses them of sounding like AI. For a brand, personal or institutional, that can be an expensive accusation.

6:00, why AI sounds like AI. 7:00, your brand voice blueprint, hands-on. You'll leave with a one-page voice profile and a simple drift check.

Bring a laptop and a few pieces of writing from before the AI boom.

Tue Nov 10, 6 to 8 PM. White Rabbit Clubhouse, 5 N Main St, Ashland. $40, $25 White Rabbit members.
Tickets: https://whiterabbitashland.com/event/brand-voice-2026-11-10-1800

White Rabbit Clubhouse
$40, $25 White Rabbit members
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 10 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

White Rabbit Ashland
cynthia@whiterabbitashland.com
https://whiterabbitashland.com

Artist Group Info

Teighe Thorsen
hello@teighe.com
http://www.teighe.com
White Rabbit Clubhouse
5 N Main St, Ashland, OR 97520
Ashland, Oregon 97520
https://whiterabbitashland.com/event/soft-spoken-album-release-party-2026-03-20-1900