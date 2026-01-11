December 19, 2026 | 5:30pm

Established over 30 years ago in Ashland Oregon, Blue Lightning has evolved into a high energy dance band with tight grooves and lush vocal harmonies. The current lineup includes three founding members: Sue Lundquist on keyboard, guitar and Djembe, Rhonda Loftis who lays down the beat on her drum kits, and Trish Cook on lead and backup vocals. Crystal Reeves plays violin, fiddle and mandolin, sings lead a nd backup. Cedric Buckingham holds down the bottom on bass guitar. Dan Day plays lead guitar, flute and harmonica. Dianne Strong-Summerhays provides the icing on the cake with her sultry, soulful lead vocals.