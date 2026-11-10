Bingo Night Benefiting PPSO!

Join Planned Parenthood of Southwestern Oregon (PPSO) and our friends at Prism on Wednesday, November 18th for a fun game of bingo and the chance to win prizes – all in support of reproductive health care, comprehensive, factual, and judgment-free sex education, and advocacy for all! Bingo at Prism begins at 8PM and card proceeds will benefit PPSO. $5 per card/ 3 cards for $12. This event is for ages 21+.