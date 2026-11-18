Sunday, November 22nd // BendreTheGiant with The Monarch Hotel LIVE at The Rosebud // $15 // All Ages // Doors 6pm, Show 7pm // Neo-Soul, R&B, Fusion Jazz

BendreTheGiant is the genre-fluid project of Portland vocalist, producer, and multi-instrumentalist Ben Estrada, blending funk-infused R&B with soul, jazz, disco, folk, cumbia, and the heavier textures of the Pacific Northwest. His debut full-length, Swollen Eyes, turns themes of heartbreak, loss, resilience, and late-night longing into a vivid collection that moves easily from intimate, reflective moments to high-energy grooves. Originally developed from demos, voice memos, and collaborative writing sessions, the songs were road-tested on a West Coast tour before being recorded across four studios. Produced and mixed with Justin Yu, the album also features guest appearances from saxophonist Nicole McCabe and Foamboy’s Katy Ohsiek. Warm, cinematic, emotionally direct, and rhythmically adventurous, BendreTheGiant makes music built for both deeply personal moments and big, unforgettable scenes.

Location: The Rosebud Theatre: 663 SE Jackson St, Roseburg, OR