Becoming the Deity:

The Radical Logic of Yidam Practice; a weekend retreat with devon & nico hase

Saturday, December 12, and Sunday, December 13

10:00 AM - Noon and 2-4 PM

Kagyu Sukha Chöling

109 Clear Creek Drive Ashland, OR, 97520

Hybrid Event

What does it actually mean to dissolve into a form made of light and fire — and why would that liberate anyone? In this in-person teaching, nico and devon hase explore the heart of yidam practice: not as ritual technique, but as a direct encounter with the nature of mind.

Drawing on years of retreat practice and a close reading of the tantric tradition, devon and nico offer both the philosophical ground and the experiential taste of deity yoga — how sacred form becomes a mirror for emptiness, how visualization becomes a path to selflessness, and what it's like when the practice actually works.

Open to practitioners at any level; no prior yidam experience required.

Residency Teachings:

Also, as an added bonus, devon and nico will be teaching at some of the Wednesday and Thursday evening meditations during their stay at KSC! Stay tuned for the dates of these teachings!

Tuition:

Base tuition: $120, This level covers the basic costs of offering this event

Sponsor tuition: $160, Allows KSC to offer a reduced-price level for those on a limited income

Reduced tuition: $80, For those on a limited income

devon + nico hase completed the three-year Shangpa retreat cycle in 2023 under the guidance of Lama Drubgyu Tenzin and Yongey Mingyur Rinpoche. They have spent years in retreat in the Insight, Zen, and Vajrayana traditions. They teach online and in-person, mentor meditation teachers, lead retreats at Insight Meditation Society, Spirit Rock and other centers, and work one-on-one with long-term students. Find out more at www.devonandnicohase.com