ANDY GRAMMER – Greater Than Pt. II: A One Man Show
ANDY GRAMMER – Greater Than Pt. II: A One Man Show
An intimate, high-energy evening with multi-platinum artist Andy Grammer. Stripped to its core, this one-man show blends acoustic
performance, spoken word, storytelling, and real-time audience connection into something deeply personal and undeniably uplifting.
With only a piano, a guitar, and a room full of voices, Andy turns the stage into a shared experience: moving effortlessly between chart-
topping hits, new songs, and the stories behind them. Raw, funny, and fully present, it’s an invitation into the heart of the music.
Cascade Theatre
$53.00-$93.00
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sun, 6 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Cascade Theatre
530-243-8877
boxoffice@cascadetheatre.org
Artist Group Info
Andy Grammer
Cascade Theatre
1733 Market St.Redding, California 96001
530-243-8877
boxoffice@cascadetheatre.org