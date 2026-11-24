An intimate, high-energy evening with multi-platinum artist Andy Grammer. Stripped to its core, this one-man show blends acoustic

performance, spoken word, storytelling, and real-time audience connection into something deeply personal and undeniably uplifting.

With only a piano, a guitar, and a room full of voices, Andy turns the stage into a shared experience: moving effortlessly between chart-

topping hits, new songs, and the stories behind them. Raw, funny, and fully present, it’s an invitation into the heart of the music.