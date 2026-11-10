African Rhythm Ear Training Lesson Group

Starting from scratch, we will build a strong rhythmic foundation through singing, clapping, and stepping simple rhythmic patterns. This series will prepare you to hear & feel simplicity through complex interlocking parts, poly rhythms, call & response, improvisation, and more. The subject matter of this group is great for composers, musicians, as well as beginners with no prior experience.

Accepting late joins through November, this lesson group will embark on a journey that meets weekly for about 1-3 years, depending on the pace of the group. We will progress in a slow-burn, high-depth fashion. Each lesson is recorded, notated, and streamed for easy practice and various attendance configurations.