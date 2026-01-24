A Season of Light - Eureka Symphony Holiday Concert

The Eureka Symphony continues its 35th anniversary with A Season of Light, a festive holiday concert bringing warmth, joy, and the spirit of the season to audiences of all ages.

This special program features beloved holiday music performed by the full orchestra and the extraordinary talents of local vocalist Claire Bent, all under the direction of Conductor and Artistic Director Carol Jacobson.

The evening opens with Carol Symphony by English composer Victor Hely-Hutchinson, a delightful and inventive reimagining of traditional Christmas carols. This four-movement symphony transforms O Come, All Ye Faithful into a Bach-inspired chorale prelude and God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen into a lively scherzo. Familiar melodies take on surprising new life in this spirited orchestral celebration.

Following intermission, the spotlight turns to the incomparable Claire Bent, whose versatility and expressive voice will shine in a beautifully crafted Hanukkah medley and a collection of holiday favorites, reimagined with charm, soul, groove, and sophistication.

A Humboldt County native, Bent has been singing since childhood and has become a favorite of the local music scene. Equally at home in jazz and funk, she delights listeners with a dynamic voice that moves from delicate and intimate to bold and powerful. Claire Bent’s appearance is sponsored by Kathleen and Phillip Frankel.

Adding another artistic dimension to the festivities, renowned local painter Stock Schlueter will create an original painting live during Friday evening’s concert. The completed artwork will be raffled off at the conclusion of Saturday’s performance. Learn more about the artist through Schlueter Gallery.

Musical Notes: Arrive at 6:30 pm on the evening of your concert for a pre-concert talk, at no additional cost, featuring concertmaster Terrie Baune and pianist John Chernoff. Discover fascinating insights into the music and composers. Seating is open. Musical Notes is sponsored by Carol and Wayne Palmer.

Live & Local Concert Previews: Get an advance look at the program via Zoom on Monday, November 30, from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. Hosted by Elizabeth Morrison with special guest Claire Bent, this free, engaging discussion is an OLLI Special Interest Group sponsored by the Eureka Symphony.

Door-to-Door Shuttle: The Eureka Symphony offers convenient round-trip transportation for concertgoers who need assistance getting to the performance, for just $10. Reservations can be made at EurekaSymphony.org/get-involved, or by calling (707) 845-3655, ext. 2.

A Season of Light is generously sponsored by The Redwood Legacy Group at Morgan Stanley.

