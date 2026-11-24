A favorite holiday tradition, Tomáseen Foley’s A Celtic Christmas returns to the Cascade Theatre stage celebrating Irish culture and the giving spirit of Christmas. A Celtic Christmas recreates the joy and innocence of a night before Christmas in a remote farmhouse in the parish of Teampall an Ghleanntáin in the west of Ireland – when the neighboring families gather around the fire to grace the wintry night with the haunting melodies of traditional Irish Christmas carols, to raise the rafters with the joy of their music, to knock sparks off the flagstone floor with fiery dances, and to fill the night with the laughter of their stories. With Grammy-award winning guitarist William Coulter as Music Director, Foley has brought together some of the most distinguished Celtic musicians and traditional dancers performing anywhere today – on either side of the Atlantic.