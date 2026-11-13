The 25th Annual Lithia Artisans Christmas Faire at the Historic Ashland Armory, 208 Oak Street, Thanksgiving Weekend. November 27, 28 and 29. Friday 10-7, Saturday 10-6, Sunday 11-4.

44 local artisans showing their handcrafted creations. Find that perfect, one-of-a-kind holiday gift.

Live music, community, and your favorite local artisans.

Free entry and a chance to win a raffle for $100 in LAMA bucks. This is a high quality, juried art and craft show. One of the best in the region.

Running in conjunction with Ashland's Festival of Lights. Santa is visiting Downtown Ashland and a holiday parade takes place on Friday, just two blocks from the event.

Lets embrace peace and joy this holiday season. Support handmade local, it matters.