25th Annual Lithia Artisans Christmas Faire
25th Annual Lithia Artisans Christmas Faire
The 25th Annual Lithia Artisans Christmas Faire at the Historic Ashland Armory, 208 Oak Street, Thanksgiving Weekend. November 27, 28 and 29. Friday 10-7, Saturday 10-6, Sunday 11-4.
44 local artisans showing their handcrafted creations. Find that perfect, one-of-a-kind holiday gift.
Live music, community, and your favorite local artisans.
Free entry and a chance to win a raffle for $100 in LAMA bucks. This is a high quality, juried art and craft show. One of the best in the region.
Running in conjunction with Ashland's Festival of Lights. Santa is visiting Downtown Ashland and a holiday parade takes place on Friday, just two blocks from the event.
Lets embrace peace and joy this holiday season. Support handmade local, it matters.
Historic Ashland Armory
10:00 AM - 07:00 PM, every day through Nov 29, 2026.
Event Supported By
LITHIA ARTISANS MARKET OF ASHLAND
Historic Ashland Armory
208 Oak StAshland, Oregon 97520