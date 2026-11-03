2026 Ashland Ski & Gear Swap

The longest running Ski & Gear Swap in Southern Oregon is returning in 2026.

For nearly 50 years, the Ashland Ski Swap has outfitted Rogue Valley families with affordable and quality gear for the outdoors. The event is managed by Indigo Creek Outfitters with help from the Southern Oregon University Outdoor Program. The event inspires local outdoor adventures by providing outdoor equipment at an outstanding value.

Gear Drop Off:

December 10, 2026: 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

December 11, 2026: 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Sale Days:

December 12, 2026: 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

December 13, 2026: 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.