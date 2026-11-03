2026 Ashland Ski & Gear Swap
2026 Ashland Ski & Gear Swap
The longest running Ski & Gear Swap in Southern Oregon is returning in 2026.
For nearly 50 years, the Ashland Ski Swap has outfitted Rogue Valley families with affordable and quality gear for the outdoors. The event is managed by Indigo Creek Outfitters with help from the Southern Oregon University Outdoor Program. The event inspires local outdoor adventures by providing outdoor equipment at an outstanding value.
Gear Drop Off:
December 10, 2026: 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
December 11, 2026: 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Sale Days:
December 12, 2026: 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
December 13, 2026: 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Rogue River Room in the Stevenson Union at SOU
09:00 AM - 12:00 PM, every day through Dec 13, 2026.
Event Supported By
Ashland Ski & Gear Swap
541-282-4535
info@ashlandskiswap.com
Rogue River Room in the Stevenson Union at SOU
1250 Siskiyou BlvdAshland, Oregon 97520
541-282-4535
info@ashlandskiswap.com