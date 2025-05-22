California foster youth advocates push back on Governor Newsom’s budget proposal

Foster youth advocates are speaking out about Governor Gavin Newsom’s budget proposal, saying some services could be in jeopardy because of funding cuts.

“We don’t think it was appropriate to target such a vulnerable population,” Susanna Kniffen, a child welfare policy director at the nonprofit Children Now, said. “This is one of the only populations the state is directly and legally responsible for meeting their needs.”

It’s gotten harder for foster family agencies to stay insured. A major insurer pulled out last fall — and now agencies are asking the state for $42 million to help them pay higher premiums while they figure out a long-term solution.

But that’s not in Newsom’s budget.

Adrienne Shilton is with the nonprofit California Alliance of Child and Family Services.

“This insurance crisis which is also coupled with frankly unsustainable payment rates for our foster family agencies is putting all of them at risk of closure,” she said. “In fact, we recently surveyed our foster family agency members, and 60% of them will not be able to keep their doors open a year from now if they do not receive this support.”

The Newsom administration is also proposing cutting $13 million from a free helpline and response service for foster youth and families. That program currently has a $30-million budget.

Rates for health and other services foster youth receive are also scheduled to increase, but the governor’s budget is tying that to the health of the General Fund in the future. Advocates say rates are already too low.

Kniffen with Children Now said advocates are asking the legislature to fund the programs in its budget.

“Last year, the administration also targeted foster youth for cuts, and the legislature really stepped up and saved these programs and did a good job protecting children and particularly children in foster care,” she said.

The legislature will vote on a final budget next month.

