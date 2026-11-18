For singer, songwriter and harpist Mikaela Davis, preparation took a backseat to spontaneity on her latest album, Graceland Way.

Previously, Davis would go into the studio with everything mapped out beforehand, when all of the songs were essentially finished. On Graceland Way, she's less precious about how it'd come together, with only a few songs finished before she started recording.

The results are a mix of psychedelic and alternative country, or as Davis calls it: "bootgaze." The album features appearances from Madison Cunningham and Karly Hartzman of Wednesday, and as always, features her wildly inventive and boundary-pushing play on the harp.

Today, Davis and her band join us for a mini-concert recorded earlier this year from our stage in Philadelphia.

This episode of World Cafe was produced by Will Loftus. The web story was created by Miguel Perez. Our engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our senior producer is Kimberly Junod. Our executive producer is Bruce Warren.

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