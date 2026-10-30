The Womack Sisters leaned on each other to keep their musical ambitions alive

Our guests today are The Womack Sisters — BG, Zeimani and Kucha — the latest generation in a legendary music-making family.

Their parents are Cecil and Linda Womack, better known as Womack & Womack. Their uncle? R&B icon Bobby Womack. And their grandfather? The King of Soul, Sam Cooke.

The sisters grew up on the road, singing with their massive family band and learning the ins and outs of the music business firsthand.

When you hear their voices together, you know they've got it. But carving out a musical identity of their own took years. At one point, while trying to keep their ambitions alive, all three sisters became rideshare drivers. The experience helped pay the bills and eventually inspired their song "Chauffeur."

Coming up, The Womack Sisters talk about their long-awaited, self-titled debut album and what it was like growing up surrounded by musical royalty.

This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Kimberly Junod. Our digital producer is Miguel Perez. World Cafe's engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our line producer is Will Loftus.

Copyright 2026 XPN