Celebrate Public Radio Music Day with JPR on October 28th

Public Radio Music Day is a nationwide celebration uniting public radio stations, music fans, artists, and other members of the music industry to recognize and spread the word about the special role noncommercial stations play in the music world locally and nationally.

JPR and other public radio stations across the nation play a vital role in connecting communities, bolstering musicians and music economies, especially in support of live performances, and helping to preserve regional history and culture. JPR is joining this national celebration on October 28th by sharing music that sounds like home.

Classics & News | 8am-2pm

All day long, we'll be sharing live local classical music performances by regional musicians and groups.

Rhythm & News | 9am-3pm

Join us during Open Air for a special day of programming dedicated to highlighting local artists, live performances from some of our favorite JPR Live Sessions, and some special features that help bring us together as a music community.