© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sen. Kelly says Trump doesn't “understand the Constitution”

Published November 25, 2025 at 4:59 PM PST
Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly during a visit to NPR headquarters on Nov. 18, 2025.
Zayrha Rodriguez
/
NPR
Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly during a visit to NPR headquarters on Nov. 18, 2025.

Facing the threat of a potential military court martial and possible questions from the FBI, Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona spoke to NPR's Scott Detrow. This comes after Kelly, a Navy veteran and former astronaut, appeared with five other Democratic lawmakers in a video letting active duty troops know they do not have to follow illegal orders.


For sponsor-free episodes of Consider This, sign up for Consider This+ via Apple Podcasts or at plus.npr.org. Email us at considerthis@npr.org.

This episode was produced by Jeffrey Pierre, Ava Berger, Lauren Hodges and Karen Zamora. It was edited by John Ketchum, Justine Kenin and Adam Raney. Our executive producer is Sami Yenigun.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Tags
NPR Featured
Your support makes our work possible.
JPR relies entirely on public support. Join the community of JPR supporters today.
Donate