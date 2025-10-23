Celebrate Public Radio Music Day with JPR on October 29th

Classics & News | 8am-2pm

We've been digging deep into the JPR archives for live local classical music performances that JPR has captured over the years, and we'll be sharing some of them with you on Public Radio Music Day during First Concert and Siskiyou Music Hall. Some of the gems we've uncovered include a 14 year old Thomas Lauderdale playing Mozart with the Rogue Valley Symphony, and a spectacular performance of Ravel's Mother Goose Suite from the Oregon Coast Music Festival.

You'll also hear the voices of JPR classical music announcers from the past, including Don Matthews, Tom Sheldon, Pat Daly, Tom Ohlbrich and Lars Svensgaard.

Rhythm & News | 9am-3pm

Join us from 9am to 3pm during Open Air for a special day of programming dedicated to highlighting local artists, live performances from some of our favorite JPR Live Sessions, and some special features that help bring us together as a music community.