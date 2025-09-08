Upcoming Changes to JPR's News & Information Service

Saturday 3pm - Unexpected Elements

Unexpected Elements looks beyond everyday narratives to discover a goldmine of scientific stories and connections from around the globe. From Afronauts, to why we argue, to a deep dive on animal lifespans: see the world in a new way.

Find the answers to all those questions of science that have puzzled people around the world – and maybe have your own questions answered as well!

Saturday 4pm - The Ezra Klein Show

Ezra Klein invites you into a conversation on something that matters. How do we address climate change if the political system fails to act? Has the logic of markets infiltrated too many aspects of our lives? What is the future of the Republican Party? What do psychedelics teach us about consciousness? What does sci-fi understand about our present that we miss? Can our food system be just to humans and animals alike?

Sunday 5pm - This Old House Radio Hour

This Old House Radio Hour is your new destination for all things home improvement, DIY, and restoration. Hosted by This Old House editor Jenn Largesse, each week we tackle your home repair questions, share expert advice, and bring you incredible stories of craftsmanship and renovation. From historic restorations to practical fixes, we celebrate the art of doing things right.

Sunday 6pm - The Moth Radio Hour

An existing favorite on JPR's Rhythm & News service, The Moth Radio Hour is a weekly program that features authentic voices celebrating what it means to be human. Each week, Moth storytellers stand alone, under a spotlight, with only a microphone and a roomful of strangers. The storyteller and the audience embark on a high-wire act of shared experience which is both terrifying and exhilarating. The Moth dances between documentary and theater, creating memorable radio moments.