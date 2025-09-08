© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Upcoming Changes to JPR's News & Information Service

Jefferson Public Radio
Published September 8, 2025 at 1:53 PM PDT

Beginning this weekend, four new programs will replace To The Best of Our Knowledge on JPR's News & Information service.

Saturday 3pm - Unexpected Elements

Unexpected Elements looks beyond everyday narratives to discover a goldmine of scientific stories and connections from around the globe. From Afronauts, to why we argue, to a deep dive on animal lifespans: see the world in a new way.

Find the answers to all those questions of science that have puzzled people around the world – and maybe have your own questions answered as well!

Saturday 4pm - The Ezra Klein Show

Ezra Klein invites you into a conversation on something that matters. How do we address climate change if the political system fails to act? Has the logic of markets infiltrated too many aspects of our lives? What is the future of the Republican Party? What do psychedelics teach us about consciousness? What does sci-fi understand about our present that we miss? Can our food system be just to humans and animals alike?

Sunday 5pm - This Old House Radio Hour

This Old House Radio Hour is your new destination for all things home improvement, DIY, and restoration. Hosted by This Old House editor Jenn Largesse, each week we tackle your home repair questions, share expert advice, and bring you incredible stories of craftsmanship and renovation. From historic restorations to practical fixes, we celebrate the art of doing things right.

Sunday 6pm - The Moth Radio Hour

An existing favorite on JPR's Rhythm & News service, The Moth Radio Hour is a weekly program that features authentic voices celebrating what it means to be human. Each week, Moth storytellers stand alone, under a spotlight, with only a microphone and a roomful of strangers. The storyteller and the audience embark on a high-wire act of shared experience which is both terrifying and exhilarating. The Moth dances between documentary and theater, creating memorable radio moments.

After 35 years, To The Best of Our Knowledge is ending production after September 27th. The team posted this farewell on social media.
Federal funding for public radio has been eliminated -- it's now all up to us!
Congress and the President have spoken. While this is a devastating result, JPR's commitment to its mission and values and our resolve to achieve them remain stronger than ever. Together with NPR, we’ll continue to bring you rigorous journalism, local news, courageous storytelling, and inspired music – every day. Help us increase listener support by 25% to make up for lost federal funding.
Contribute Now