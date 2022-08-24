JPR One World Concert: Darlingside, Oct 27th at SOU Music Recital Hall

Darlingside has been a perennial public radio favorite since its formation in 2009 as an indie rock band. As the band's sound has evolved over the years, we've shared their music extensively on Open Air and they've visited us twice, playing JPR Live Sessions in 2016 and 2019. Darlingside's music is right up our alley — it's genre defying, simple, beautiful, imaginative and fun to listen to.

We're thrilled to be able to present Darlingside once again live on stage at the intimate SOU Music Recital Hall. It's a perfect venue for the band's acoustic based music. And, their live performances are a real treat, featuring band members crowded tightly around a single microphone, creating a sense of community as they make four voices one.

NPR RAVES ...

NPR's All Songs Considered: “exquisitely-arranged, literary-minded, baroque folk-pop.”

Kathy Mattea/Guest-host Mountain Stage: "This is what the Beach Boys would sound like if they were friends with Enya and listened to a lot of Paul Simon."

Bob Boilen/NPR Tiny Desk Concerts: "For all its upfront simplicity, in voice and acoustics, Darlingside's Tiny Desk Concert has stuck with me as a most compelling performance ... Don't miss this band's music."

Darlingside Tiny Desk Concert

Stephen Kallao/World Cafe Host: "The members of Darlingside craft amazing harmonies as they crowd around the microphone — not just in studio, but in concert, too."

Darlingside Live on World Cafe:

