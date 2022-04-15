© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Lily & Madeleine On Mountain Stage

Published April 15, 2022 at 8:33 PM PDT
Lily & Madeleine.
Brian Blauser
/
Mountain Stage
Lily & Madeleine.

Lily and Madeleine Jurkiewicz make their first appearance on Mountain Stage, recorded live in Charleston, W.Va. Sisters from Indianapolis, the pair transitioned from YouTube success to sold-out shows and a record contract while still in school.

The two recorded their first EP, The Weight Of The Globe, in between classes, and released their first full-length album in 2013. A follow-up, Fumes, came out in 2014. The sisters play guitar and piano here, backed by Shannon Hayden on cello and mandolin.

Set List

  • "In The Middle"

  • "And Tonight"

  • "Spirited Away"

  • "Fumes"

  • "Devil We Know"

  • "Rabbit"

  • "Back To The River"

