Lily & Madeleine On Mountain Stage

Lily and Madeleine Jurkiewicz make their first appearance on Mountain Stage, recorded live in Charleston, W.Va. Sisters from Indianapolis, the pair transitioned from YouTube success to sold-out shows and a record contract while still in school.

The two recorded their first EP, The Weight Of The Globe, in between classes, and released their first full-length album in 2013. A follow-up, Fumes, came out in 2014. The sisters play guitar and piano here, backed by Shannon Hayden on cello and mandolin.

Set List

"In The Middle"

"And Tonight"

"Spirited Away"

"Fumes"

"Devil We Know"

"Rabbit"

"Back To The River"

