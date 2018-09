Homework help, computer lab, play place and more. Those are among the functions of the new Spark Space opening at the Jackson County Library branch in Central Point.

It's a STEM kind of place (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics), but also gives teens and tweens a place to be creative with computers, blogging and coding and more.

Two guests join us: Amy Drake from the Jackson County Library Foundation, and Ashland Branch Library Manager Kristin Anderson.