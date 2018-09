Have you met durian? You'd probably remember if you did.

Durian is not a person, but a fruit. In fact, the King of Fruits, says Lindsay Gasik. She's a Rogue Valley native now living and working in Thailand and Malaysia, giving tours of the places where durian grow.

And she blogs about this spiky-looking but tasty fruit, too.

Lindsay visits to talk about her first experience with durian, and why the fruit became a focus of her life.