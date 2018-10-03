Federal Lawmakers Closely Watching SW Oregon Nickel Mine Proposal

  • The Red Flat Nickel Corporation is trying again to get the OK for a nickel mine near the Kalmiopsis Wilderness in southwest Oregon.
An “on-again-off-again” proposal for a nickel mine in southwest Oregon is on again. And members of both Oregon’s and California’s congressional delegations have written to federal officials to demand the lawmakers be kept in the loop.


The Red Flat Nickel Corporation has been trying for years to develop a nickel mine near the headwaters of pristine creeks and rivers in southwest Oregon. At the urging of congressional representatives, the Obama Administration declared the area off-limits to mining for 20 years.

Now, the UK-based company is seeking recognition of their claim as being valid before the mining ban was put in place. The company will need to prove the project is economically viable to get the go-ahead. Representative Peter DeFazio says that’s going to be a stretch.

"The idea that you’re going to strip mine in this remote area and then somehow ship it to China or Australia or someplace else is absurd," DeFazo says. "The economics don’t add up."

DeFazio joined Oregon Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley and Representative Jared Huffman of California in writing to the U-S Forest Service. They want the agency to know they’ll be watching the process closely and that they expect “the utmost due diligence.”

The Red Flat Nickel Corporation was not available for comment.

red flat nickel
nickel mine
kalmiopsis wilderness

Related Content

Oregon Nickel Mine Proposal Runs Into Stiff Opposition

By Jul 15, 2014
A Britain-based company is making preliminary moves that could lead to a 4,000-acre open-pit nickel mine being established in the headwaters of the Smith and Illinois Rivers in southwest Oregon.

The firm says it’s at the beginning of a long process of evaluating whether such a mine would even pencil out. But opponents in Oregon and California are taking no chances.  They’re going all-out to kill it in the cradle.

Proposed Oregon Nickel Mine Fails To Secure Key Permit

By editor Sep 30, 2014

ASHLAND, Ore. -- It’s difficult to use water when there’s no water flowing. Or so discovered a UK-based mining company this week when Oregon regulators denied one of the many permits required before development of a nickel mine can get underway in Southern Oregon.

The Red Flat Nickel Corporation wants to use water from a creek in the Kalmiopsis Roadless Area in Southwest Oregon for exploratory drilling. It proposed to siphon off 10 gallons per minute from a small creek.

Utah Congressman Seeks To Re-Open Area In SW Oregon to Mining

By Nov 30, 2017
Attempts in recent years to open nickel mines near the headwaters of pristine creeks and rivers in southwest Oregon have faced solid opposition. In response, the Obama Administration last January withdrew 100,000 acres of federal land in the area from consideration for mining for at least 20 years.

A Republican congressman from Utah says that was illegal. He’s asked the Trump Administration to review that and all other Obama mineral withdrawals. And the foreign-owned mining company that most stands to gain is weighing in, as well.

Trump Administration Agrees to Keep Hands Off SW Oregon Mining Ban

By Feb 22, 2018
A Utah Congressman’s attempt to get the Trump Administration to reverse an Obama-era ban on mining in southwest Oregon has failed.

Nickel mines proposed in recent years around creeks and rivers near the Kalmiopsis Wilderness ran into stiff local opposition. At the urging of Congressman Peter DeFazio and Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, the Obama Administration placed 100,000 acres off-limits to mining for 20 years.

Last year, Representative Rob Bishop of Utah called the ban illegal, and asked the Departments of Interior and Agriculture to overturn it. DeFazio, Merkley and Wyden urged the Trump Administration to let the designation stand.