© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Tues 9:25 AM |Maintaining rural food banks in a time of fast-rising rental costs

Published May 20, 2024 at 12:38 PM PDT

Sprague River Bridge Connection is a small food pantry and clothing closet that serves Klamath County's Sprague River Valley. The building they operate out of is now for sale and the all-volunteer staff don't yet have an affordable alternative. To avoid shutting down and depriving up to 200 families of monthly access to food, the Sprague River Bridge Connection volunteers are trying to raise money to purchase the building and to draw attention to the importance of local food banks in depressed regions. SRBC President Trish Herndon and volunteer Vera Carson join the JX.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected