Thu 9:25 | The Jackson County Commissioner measures: the case for staying put

The three ballot measures to modify the Jackson County Board of Commissioners actually got to the ballot ahead of schedule.

Supporters were originally thinking of getting on the November 2024 ballot, but signature collection went briskly, and Jackson County for All submitted the measures for the ballot in the May 21 election. Ease of signature gathering does not necessarily equal votes, as many a campaigner has discovered.

And several groups, including the current commissioners, have lined up to oppose the proposed changes to the board. Stop Bigger Government made a visual splash with its signs urging voters "Don't Import Portland."

A rep from the group visits the JX to articulate the reasons for opposing the measures.

