© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9:25 | Fed up with this year's elections? Try '1994,' from a Portland author

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published April 26, 2024 at 10:01 AM PDT

If this year's elections set your teeth on edge, maybe you need a diversion, like back to an earlier election. But hmm... that one may also have set your teeth on edge.

We travel back to the elections of 30 years ago, and our guide is Jack Miller, who teaches politics and political philosophy at Portland State University. He uses the real themes and players of the 1994 election, the Newt Gingrich/Contract with America Republican romp, and adds some characters and circumstances. The result is 1994, a novel of politics.

The book offers some insights into the minds of political operatives, and Jack Miller shares those in his chat with the JX.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily news program focused on issues, people and events across Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the program's senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team