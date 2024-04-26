Mon 9:25 | Fed up with this year's elections? Try '1994,' from a Portland author

If this year's elections set your teeth on edge, maybe you need a diversion, like back to an earlier election. But hmm... that one may also have set your teeth on edge.

We travel back to the elections of 30 years ago, and our guide is Jack Miller, who teaches politics and political philosophy at Portland State University. He uses the real themes and players of the 1994 election, the Newt Gingrich/Contract with America Republican romp, and adds some characters and circumstances. The result is 1994, a novel of politics.

The book offers some insights into the minds of political operatives, and Jack Miller shares those in his chat with the JX.

