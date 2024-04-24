Thu 9 AM | Deadline approaches to get voter registrations in order for Oregon's may primary

Five days. That's all the time Oregon voters have to get their voter registrations in order, if they wish to vote in theMay 21 primary election. If nothing has changed for the voter since last election, no action is required. But people who want to vote in the closed primaries for the two major political parties have to get their ducks in a row and pick a party by April 30th, three weeks before "Election Day." Jackson

County Clerk Chris Walker is always up for answering questions about election process; she returns to the JX to talk about things voters should know as the May primary approaches.