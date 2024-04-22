Tue 9 AM | Rogue Climate co-founder departs as executive director

What started as a project turned into an entire organization. Rogue Climate sprang from an effort to highlight how local action can have an impact on climate change, and it has stayed on the job for more than a decade now.

But founder Hannah Sohl is leaving her role as Executive Director of the group, two weeks after Earth Day. With her at the helm, Rogue Climate has figured in some major events, like the blocking of the Jordan Cove LNG project and the passage of climate-conscious state legislation.

Hannah Sohl visits the studio to recount the highs and lows, and talk about what comes next.