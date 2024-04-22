© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Politics & Government
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9:40 | Speak your mind on the management of the Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published April 22, 2024 at 10:01 AM PDT

The comments have flowed pretty much nonstop since President Clinton first proposed creating the Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument. Clinton created the monument under the Antiquities Act in 2000, and President Obama expanded the monument under the same law in 2017.

Creation and expansion have both survived legal challenges, and now the Bureau of Land Management has put the Resource Management Plan for the monument out for public comment. The plan covers many aspects of the management of the area, and the comment period will stay open until July 5th.

BLM District Manager Elizabeth Burghard and Public Affairs Specialist Kyle Sullivan talk about the RMP contents, and how they differ from previous management approaches.

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily news program focused on issues, people and events across Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the program's senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
