Tue 9:40 | Speak your mind on the management of the Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument

The comments have flowed pretty much nonstop since President Clinton first proposed creating the Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument. Clinton created the monument under the Antiquities Act in 2000, and President Obama expanded the monument under the same law in 2017.

Creation and expansion have both survived legal challenges, and now the Bureau of Land Management has put the Resource Management Plan for the monument out for public comment. The plan covers many aspects of the management of the area, and the comment period will stay open until July 5th.

BLM District Manager Elizabeth Burghard and Public Affairs Specialist Kyle Sullivan talk about the RMP contents, and how they differ from previous management approaches.