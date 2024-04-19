© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
History
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9 AM | Eureka display celebrates ancient ceremony honoring the Earth and its inhabitants

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published April 19, 2024 at 10:03 AM PDT

Happy Earth Day! The official observance of the day only dates back to 1970, but obviously people paid attention to the needs of the planet long before that time. Like the indigenous people of our region, who celebrated the salmon that sustained them in body and in culture.

Salmon ceremonies existed potentially for thousands of years, and vanished in many places for decades, as native culture and traditions were suppressed. Now the salmon ceremony is celebrated by Humboldt Area Peoples Archive in an interactive display at the Humboldt County Visitors Bureau in Eureka. It contains oral histories from the Mattole River salmon ceremony of the Bear River Band of the Rohnerville Rancheria.

We get details on the display, up through June, from Nicole Riggs at HAPA and Ruth Wortman at the Bear River Band.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily news program focused on issues, people and events across Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the program's senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team