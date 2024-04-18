Fri 9 AM | Asante lawsuits and Klamath water allocations top a busy news week

COVID is still with us, and so is controversy over the response to the disease. Medford's Asante Health System faces lawsuits from employees who were dismissed after refusing COVID vaccines.

That's just one of the stories covered by JPR News reporters in a typically busy week. They gather in the JX studio to add some details to the week's issues and events, and what it took to cover them. Our panel consists of JPR News Director Erik Neumann, Jane Vaughan, Kelby McIntosh, Justin Higginbottom, and Roman Battaglia.