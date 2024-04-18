© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Media & Society
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9 AM | Asante lawsuits and Klamath water allocations top a busy news week

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published April 18, 2024 at 10:03 AM PDT

COVID is still with us, and so is controversy over the response to the disease. Medford's Asante Health System faces lawsuits from employees who were dismissed after refusing COVID vaccines.

That's just one of the stories covered by JPR News reporters in a typically busy week. They gather in the JX studio to add some details to the week's issues and events, and what it took to cover them. Our panel consists of JPR News Director Erik Neumann, Jane Vaughan, Kelby McIntosh, Justin Higginbottom, and Roman Battaglia.

The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily news program focused on issues, people and events across Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the program's senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
