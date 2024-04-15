© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9 AM | A pre-SCOTUS briefing on the Grants Pass case in Washington

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published April 15, 2024 at 10:09 AM PDT

The City of Grants Pass wanted its day in court, and it will soon get it. On April 22nd, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in the case of Grants Pass vs Johnson, one of several federal lawsuits over whether cities must allow homeless people to camp on public property if no shelter space is available.

There's a lot at stake, both for the homeless people and for the cities. JPR's Jane Vaughan has been covering the steps that led up to this moment. She visits the studio to unpack the details of the case, the parties to the suit, and what observers will be looking for when SCOTUS takes up the case.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily news program focused on issues, people and events across Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the program's senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
