Tue 9 AM | A pre-SCOTUS briefing on the Grants Pass case in Washington

The City of Grants Pass wanted its day in court, and it will soon get it. On April 22nd, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in the case of Grants Pass vs Johnson, one of several federal lawsuits over whether cities must allow homeless people to camp on public property if no shelter space is available.

There's a lot at stake, both for the homeless people and for the cities. JPR's Jane Vaughan has been covering the steps that led up to this moment. She visits the studio to unpack the details of the case, the parties to the suit, and what observers will be looking for when SCOTUS takes up the case.