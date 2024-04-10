Thu 9:25 | As Tax Day approaches, an Oregon nonprofit floats an idea to change the 'kicker'

There's still time to file your taxes, and if you're in Oregon, to get a piece of the biggest kicker in state history.

The "kicker law" kicks in based on the difference between state income estimates and actual income, and this year, it broke a record by hitting a total of $5.6 Billion. So pretty much any taxpayer will get a piece, relative to what that person paid in state taxes.

And that's where the Oregon Center for Public Policy would like to see a change. OCPP proposes using the kicker to take aim at income inequality, by kicking less money back to high earners and more to people in lower income brackets.

Juan Carlos Ordóñez is the Communications Director of the Oregon Center for Public Policy; he visits to add details to the organization's idea to reform the kicker.

