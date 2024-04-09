© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Politics & Government
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9 AM | Federal timber cuts in the BLM Medford District: The conservationist position

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published April 9, 2024 at 10:03 AM PDT

We're getting close to 35 years since the "threatened" listing of the northern spotted owl spurred a huge change in the management of federal forests in our region. But the debates and even the lawsuits are still very much with us.

The latest evidence is just a few days old: conservation groups put on public demonstrations and filed legal papers challenging the Bureau of Land Managment's Integrated Vegetation Management plan for the BLM Medford District. The Klamath-Siskiyou Wildlands Center, KS Wild, leads the opposition, with complaints about the footprint of the proposed timber cuts and the size of the trees proposed to be taken.

George Sexton, Conservation Director for KS Wild, adds detail to the objections.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
