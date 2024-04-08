© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Children and Family
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

[Tue 9 AM | A month to focus on people abused and neglected: 'Start by Believing"

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published April 8, 2024 at 10:03 AM PDT

April is a commemoration month for a lot of different campaigns and causes. It is Child Abuse Awareness Month and Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and includes National Crime Victim Rights Week (April 21-27).

You can see an overriding goal: making sure all of us aware of the things that can and do happen to the people around us. Community Works Domestic & Sexual Violence Resource Center is bringing several organizations together for an afternoon in Medford, April 16th, to get familiar with the services available in the area, and to get familiar with the Start By Believing campaign.

We get an overview of the services and the day in a chat with Barbara Johnson, who heads Community Works, and Jennifer Mylenek, the boss at CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) of Jackson County.

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
