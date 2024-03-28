© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Media & Society
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9 AM | Klamath River makes news even without the reservoirs

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published March 28, 2024 at 10:03 AM PDT

The rain fell, and the water flowed. Which is normally a good thing, but there is currently concern about the water in the Klamath River, since it is carrying sediment from the reservoirs drained prior to the removal of three dams. Poor water quality in the river led Siskiyou County supervisors to declare a state of emergency.

That's just one of several news items in a typically busy week for the JPR newsroom. Our reporting staff talks over the doings of recent days, in a new edition of our podcast The Debrief.

JPR News Director Erik Neumann huddles with our reporting staff: Jane Vaughan, Roman Battaglia, Justin Higginbottom, and Kelby McIntosh.

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
