Fri 9 AM | Klamath River makes news even without the reservoirs

The rain fell, and the water flowed. Which is normally a good thing, but there is currently concern about the water in the Klamath River, since it is carrying sediment from the reservoirs drained prior to the removal of three dams. Poor water quality in the river led Siskiyou County supervisors to declare a state of emergency.

That's just one of several news items in a typically busy week for the JPR newsroom. Our reporting staff talks over the doings of recent days, in a new edition of our podcast The Debrief.

JPR News Director Erik Neumann huddles with our reporting staff: Jane Vaughan, Roman Battaglia, Justin Higginbottom, and Kelby McIntosh.