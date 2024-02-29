© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Media & Society
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9 AM | Fentanyl (always) and more figure in the week's news coverage

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published February 29, 2024 at 10:03 AM PST

When your coverage area extends from Mendocino to Eugene--JPR's does--there are few dull moments in the news business. This week featured a number of notable events from the various parts of the region, including a legal update on one of the more than ten deaths from an alleged tap water in fentanyl IV bags at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center.

JPR reporters cranked out many stories this week, and they gather to compare notes in a new edition of The Debrief, our reporter-roundtable podcast. JPR News Director Erik Neumann leads the discussion, with all available reporters participating: Roman Battaglia, Jane Vaughan, Justin Higginbottom, and Kelby McIntosh.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team