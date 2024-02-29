Fri 9 AM | Fentanyl (always) and more figure in the week's news coverage

When your coverage area extends from Mendocino to Eugene--JPR's does--there are few dull moments in the news business. This week featured a number of notable events from the various parts of the region, including a legal update on one of the more than ten deaths from an alleged tap water in fentanyl IV bags at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center.

JPR reporters cranked out many stories this week, and they gather to compare notes in a new edition of The Debrief, our reporter-roundtable podcast. JPR News Director Erik Neumann leads the discussion, with all available reporters participating: Roman Battaglia, Jane Vaughan, Justin Higginbottom, and Kelby McIntosh.