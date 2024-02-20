Wed 9 AM | California tribes gather at capital to press for MMIP action

From local communities up to the federal government, the numbers match: Native Americans are more likely to end up missing or murdered than members of other groups. That's why we've gotten used to the acronyms used, MMIW for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, or the broader MMIP, for Missing and Murdered Indigenous People.

Officials are aware of the issue, but tribes want more action. So they recently held a second MMIP Summit and Day of Action in Sacramento, to get further attention from federal and California state leaders. The Yurok Tribe and the Wilton Rancheria in Elk Grove sponsored the summit; we get details on the concerns and courses of action from Yurok Chair Joseph L. James and Wilton Rancheria Chair Jesus Tarango.