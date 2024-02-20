© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Race and Ethnicity
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9 AM | California tribes gather at capital to press for MMIP action

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published February 20, 2024 at 10:27 AM PST

From local communities up to the federal government, the numbers match: Native Americans are more likely to end up missing or murdered than members of other groups. That's why we've gotten used to the acronyms used, MMIW for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, or the broader MMIP, for Missing and Murdered Indigenous People.

Officials are aware of the issue, but tribes want more action. So they recently held a second MMIP Summit and Day of Action in Sacramento, to get further attention from federal and California state leaders. The Yurok Tribe and the Wilton Rancheria in Elk Grove sponsored the summit; we get details on the concerns and courses of action from Yurok Chair Joseph L. James and Wilton Rancheria Chair Jesus Tarango.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
